Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke Friday hours after Rotterdam police said they had arrested an 18-year-old girl. Police say she is suspected of posting a message on social media that “incited others to commit crimes” directed at the school and teacher. Rutte says that teachers being threatened “is absurd and we must not tolerate it.”