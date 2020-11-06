Election officials counter disinformation about election results

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the vote count continues in several states, no evidence of widespread fraud or major irregularities have been found.

Despite that, some groups are concerned about the validity of the results.

A group of predominantly supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the State Capitol for a rally, spreading the widely dismissed claim that there was voter fraud in this election and questioning the results.

They admitted they didn't have any concrete evidence but did point to videos they claimed to have seen online, spread by the president and his family, of questionable behavior.

Their main concern in Wisconsin was out of Milwaukee county, a historically democratic supporting area, where the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) says President Trump supporters predominantly voted in person and supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden mostly voted by mail.

"They find hundreds of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden in Milwaukee County and very few for Trump," Alexander Bruesewitz, one of the rally organizers, said. "There's a lot of people who just don't have any understanding of where those votes came from and we just want to raise some awareness and ask some questions about: is this a fair election right now?"

Officials across the country say the answer is: yes.

It is also worth noting that for months, President Trump urged his supporters to vote in person, casting doubt on the use of absentee ballots, while Democrats urged everyone to vote by mail.

A WEC spokesperson said Friday it was disheartening to see this level of disinformation, saying it seems they should have done a better job educating the public about how the election process worked.

"Wisconsin does not have any problem with voter fraud or election fraud," said WEC spokesperson Reid Magney. "There are no locked doors or closed meetings or anything like that. When it comes to elections, everything is transparent, everything is public."

Magney says they want people to see the process happening, and if they end up doing a recount, they plan on live streaming everything so people have no questions as to the validity of the election process.

But the WEC does reiterate that it has a robust system that protects your vote, and makes sure only valid ballots can be counted.

The WEC also said that from the beginning, it knew that counting the absentee ballots was going to take longer than expected and that's why results seemed to change throughout the days -- that was just the process at work.