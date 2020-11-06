Evangelicals stick with Trump, see upside even if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative evangelical Christians who helped send Donald Trump to the White House four years ago stuck by him again in 2020. But even if Trump doesn’t get a second term, some conservative Christians see reasons to celebrate in this year’s election results. Evangelicals overwhelmingly favored Trump this fall, with about 8 in 10 backing him, according to AP VoteCast, and they took heart in their strong presence at the polls. Other close evangelical allies of the president, meanwhile, are not yet ready to acknowledge the prospect of a victory by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.