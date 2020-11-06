 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:30 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Badger 27, Burlington 20

Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0

Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7

Colby 44, Abbotsford 6

Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0

Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20

Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT

Grafton 45, Watertown 23

Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12

Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14

Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14

Lakeland 8, Antigo 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21

Medford Area 24, Rhinelander 7

Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0

Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26

Northwestern 54, Cameron 19

Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16

Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14

Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0

Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14

St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14

Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7

West Bend East 31, Slinger 0

West De Pere 20, Shawano 12

Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0

Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0

Xavier 43, Seymour 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content