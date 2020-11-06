Group urging Dane County to reopen schools forms board of medical advisors

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of parents and community members urging Dane County to reopen its schools has formed its own medical advisory board to "make sure that all the information - balanced information - is getting out."

The 'Open Dane County Public and Private Schools' group says they created the group of medical professionals because some districts refuse to create their own. Group leaders say their advisors have two months' worth of studies that show safe, in-person learning can occur.

Some health professionals argue the benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks. SSM Health Pediatrician Lindsay Geier says she's seen a dip in her patients' mental health since many schools moved to virtual learning.

"We've been in contact with a number of mental health specialists, and we, as generalists are seeing a ton of mental health issues," said Geier. "We're seeing so much more depression, anxiety - there's eating disorders, obesity."

Currently, schools in Dane County can open for in-person instruction if they choose. The Wisconsin Supreme Court entered a temporary injunction that allows K-12 schools in Dane County to fully open.

Public Health Madison & Dane County has continued to recommend schools follow voluntary phasing-in of classes for in-person instruction for grades 3-12 per their recommendations.