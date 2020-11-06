Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns

MILAN (AP) — The center of Italy’s vibrant financial capital was remarkably empty as a patchwork of nonessential businesses closed on the first day of a partial lockdown in four Italian regions aimed at stopping the coronavirus’s resurgence. The restrictions imposed Friday allow a great deal more freedom than Italy’s near-total 10-week lockdown starting in March, but nonetheless brought recriminations from regional governments that feel unfairly targeted. Italy’s move echoes those in many parts of Europe, where infections are surging again, but governments have been reluctant to impose the kind of nationwide shutdowns they did in the spring because of the terrible economic damage they did.