Janesville’s Roosevelt Elementary switching to online classes

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville is closing its building and moving classes online after multiple staff members needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

"Due to the number of staff being quarantined after being identified as a close contact of other individuals who have a COVID-19 positive test result, we are unable to fully staff Roosevelt Elementary School for face-to-face instruction," the School District of Janesville said in a press release.

Students will be sent home at the end of the school day on Friday with their iPads and charging cords.

For students who were not in school on Friday, parents can call (608) 743-7000 to make alternative arrangements to get their child's iPad and charger.

The school building will remain closed until at least Nov. 13 when administrators re-evaluate the situation.

There will be no classes on Monday, Nov. 9. Online instruction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

While classes are held virtually, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for curbside pickup at Roosevelt Elementary between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. any day that school would have been in session (including Monday, Nov. 9).