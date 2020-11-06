Joe Biden: ‘We’re going to win this race’

WILLINGTON, Del. (WREX) — Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation late Friday night with a confident message.

“We’re going to win this race,” said the former Vice President. Biden discussed the leads he currently has in battleground states, saying he is going to win Georgia and Pennsylvania based on those current leads. “74 Million votes, that’s more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the USA,” said Biden.

Biden says all the votes need to be counted and people’s voices need to be heard.

The former VP also spoke about the country coming together, despite the differences.

Biden says if he wins, he’ll work for everyone in the country, not just those who voted for him. “Let’s put the anger and the demonization behind us,” he said.

The former VP says the country has a lot of work to be done, including COVID-19 and the economy.

Biden says he hopes to address the nation again on Saturday.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet. But the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race…I hope to talk to you tomorrow.”