Juneau County’s COVID-19 contact tracing moves to crisis model

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Juneau County Health Department announced they are moving COVID-19 contact tracing into crisis standards due to the rising case count in the county.

In the health department's news release, they said they are now no longer able to keep up with the positive cases and everyone they have exposed. So starting Nov. 6 they are moving to a crisis model.

“The public health system in Wisconsin is severely strained and overwhelmed by the sustained surge in daily case counts,” explained Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “Our team can no longer notify all cases and contacts quickly enough to be effective in slowing the spread in our community.”

In the new crisis model, disease investigations will still be conducted by the Public Health Nursing Team among those who test positive. And the team asks anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to notify close contacts who live outside their household.

Guidelines have been updated on the Juneau County Emergency Information Page on what to do if you are sick and or were exposed.

“Our local health department has lead this response successfully despite limited resources and staffing,” said John Wenum, Juneau County Board of Health Chair. “It is unfortunate our County has exceeded a critical threshold this week and we hope these crisis standards are just temporary. It is up to all of us.”

The health department will still prioritize contact tracing in high-risk settings including schools, long-tern care facilities, and large employers.