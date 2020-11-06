Kenyan lawyer denies ICC allegations of witness tampering

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Kenyan lawyer has appeared at the International Criminal Court as a defendant and denied allegations that he corruptly influenced prosecution witnesses in investigations into deadly violence that erupted after Kenya’s 2007 elections. Paul Gicheru was in court Friday for the first time since being taken into custody this week after surrendering to Dutch authorities. Prosecutors allege that he and another lawyer, Philip Kipkoech Bett, corruptly influenced six witnesses in their investigations into Kenya’s post-election violence. Bett isn’t in custody. Gicheru has told the court “the allegations read out to me are not true. They are false.”