Madison police respond to shots fired and fleeing vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a vehicle seen speeding away Thursday evening.

When officers got to the 2900 block of Coho St around 7 p.m., they found 13 spent 9mm shell casings and later learned of a disturbance that happened before the shooting.

Authorities say there were no injuries or damage to property.

Officers took two men into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.