Madison vote canvassing begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Board of Canvassers for the city of Madison and for the Madison Metropolitan School District began canvassing ballots late Friday afternoon.

The process is being completed at the City-County Building.

Wisconsin clerks have until November 17 to canvass the results in all counties.

After unofficial results showed Joe Biden as the winner of the state, President Donald Trump said he would request a recount. However that legally cannot happen until the canvass is complete.