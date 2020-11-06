Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers. Jay Schwandt tells the Detroit Free Press that he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.” They live in the rural community of Lakeview, about 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. The couple’s oldest child, 28-year-old Tyler Schwandt, says his parents thought they would never have a daughter after 14 sons.