MPD’s Mounted Unit welcomes new member

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chevy, a 14-year-old Percheron/Friesian gelding, will earn its badge during a ceremony Monday to become a permanent member of the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Unit.

Chevy has been sponsored by Laura Harrington of Madison since coming to the team in 2018.

As his original sponsor, Laura gave Chevy his name out of her love for Chevrolet vehicles, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Although he hails from Iowa, he came to Madison where he found his calling in Blue.

During his two-year probationary period, Chevy has demonstrated the ability to serve in a mounted capacity through performing numerous tasks under a variety of conditions, according to the news release.

This important achievement grants him permanent status as a member of the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Unit.