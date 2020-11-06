Notre Dame panel expresses disappointment in school leader

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s Faculty Senate is formally expressing disappointment in the school president’s failure to wear a face mask at a White House event days before he tested positive for the coronavirus. The university’s Faculty Senate was originally expected to vote Thursday on a no confidence resolution for the Rev. John Jenkins’ failure to wear a mask and social distance at a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett. But the resolution was amended to a vote of disappointment. Barrett is a Notre Dame law professor who was confirmed last month as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.