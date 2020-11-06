One man’s lifesaving call highlights importance of check-ups, even during pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Paramedics say "time is muscle" when it comes to heart attacks. David Knocke knows this to be true.

"Overall, I'm so thankful and grateful because I really came out of this about as well as you could," he said.

The 60-year-old was working out in his home in Deerfield when he started to feel badly, and his chest started burning. He did not realize he was suffering a heart attack.

"I thought, 'I'm too young, and I'm in pretty good shape, how can this be me?' But then, once you get over that-- if you need help, then you call for help, and I'm glad I did," he said.

Knocke called for help, and Deer Grove paramedics Justin Einstein and Devon Anders responded. They took him to SSM Health, and ultimately, saved his life. Now, they're sharing Knocke's story in an effort to spread awareness.

"I've had a couple patients that didn't want to go to the hospital when they probably should have because of the pandemic," said Einstein.

Early on in the pandemic, hospitals warned people to stay home unless they needed urgent care. This forced preventive care to take a back seat, and made patients think twice before calling for emergency help.

"Deer Grove, and I think just about every agency-- not just in Dane County, but nationwide-- has seen a drop in emergency calls since the pandemic has gone on," said Anders.

Those emergency patients didn't just disappear, says SSM Health Regional EMS Director, Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld. In fact, she says the number of cardiac arrests in Dane County has actually increased over 20 percent from 2019-2020.

"I think people were very scared and concerned about leaving their houses," says Dr. Kronenfeld.

One factor in the increase could be that the coronavirus impacts the heart in some cases. Mainly, though, fear of contracting the virus has dissuaded people from seeking potentially lifesaving preventive and emergency care, she says.

Hospitals have developed strategies to offer preventive care and emergency care in safer ways, such as virtual appointments.

Although the pandemic has killed over 200,000 Americans, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the country.

David Knocke's message is clear: "Seek help, seek help early-- don't be stubborn."