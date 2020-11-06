Oregon man accused of producing ISIS propaganda arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal indictment has accused an Oregon man of advocating violent jihad in an online Arabic newspaper in support of the terrorist organization ISIS. Federal authorities say 31-year-old Hawazen Sameer Mothafar was arrested Thursday. Mothafar has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to accusations that he edited, produced and distributed ISIS recruiting material and propaganda from 2015 through Nov. 5. Prosecutors say Mothafar produced stories on the online outlet Al Dura’a al Sunni, also known as Sunni Shield, such as one titled “Effective Stabbing Techniques.” Mothafar’s federal public defender, Mark P. Ahlemeyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.