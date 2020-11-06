Report: Packers linebacker Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Another member of the Green Bay Packers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport released the news in a post on Twitter Friday, the day after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Linebacker Krys Barnes tested positive after leaving Thursday's game with a calf injury, the post said.

Barnes is not experiencing any symptoms as of yet.