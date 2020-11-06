 Skip to Content

Person dies in Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Fire Department says a person died in a fire Friday morning on West Grand Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the apartment building just before 3 a.m. They were made aware that someone was inside as they entered the apartment. A victim was found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the identity of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit
Police Department are assisting with the investigation efforts.

