Pet of the Week: Meet Hazel!New
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- With so much on our minds right now we thought we would lighten the load and introduce you to our Pet of the Week.
Meet Hazel from the Dane County Humane Society. She's a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix.
Workers at the shelter say she is loving and friendly. She's a snuggler and needs attention too.
Hazel is apart of the "Lonely Hearts Club" which means she has a discounted adoption fee.
If you want to meet her call (608) 838-0413 ext. 145 to set up an appointment.
If you aren't ready to commit to adopting an animal, but still want to help the shelter you can participate in Burrachos Fresh Mexican Grill Percentage Night:
Order dinner in person or online at Burrachos Fresh Mexican Grill in Sun Prairie on Monday from 4:00-8:00 pm and 25% of Sales will be donated to Dane County Humane Society! Taco Kits for 12 or 25 tacos can also be pre-ordered up to 3 days before the event and will count towards the total sales. Help us reach our goal of 50 entrees to help animals in need! Call 608.837.2611 with any questions and to order over the phone.Dane County Humane Society