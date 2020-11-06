DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- With so much on our minds right now we thought we would lighten the load and introduce you to our Pet of the Week.

Meet Hazel from the Dane County Humane Society. She's a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix.

Workers at the shelter say she is loving and friendly. She's a snuggler and needs attention too.

Hazel is apart of the "Lonely Hearts Club" which means she has a discounted adoption fee.

If you want to meet her call (608) 838-0413 ext. 145 to set up an appointment.

