Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns

Protesters crying foul over closely watched vote counts rallied outside tabulation centers in Phoenix and Detroit Friday, responding to President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House. Elections officials in several states where Democrat Joe Biden leads in votes counted said the anger vented outside their doors had left them worried about the safety of their workers. Roughly 200 Trump supporters gathered for a third straight day Friday in front of the elections center in downtown Phoenix. “Arrest the poll workers,” the crowd chanted, demanding that Trump’s presidency be renewed for “four more years.”