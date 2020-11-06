Richland School District going virtual until January

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland School District Board of Education decided to suspend face-to-face learning until Jan. 8, 2021.

The district will switch back to in-person learning Jan. 11, 2021.

The decision was made to "provide our students with a quality education, while keeping everyone as safe as possible and helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said the district on its Pandemic Response Plan webpage.

It is not said in the plan when virtual learning will begin.

The district says it is in the early planning stages to bring small groups of students safely into the building for additional educational support, with hopes to have options for students in the coming weeks.

The Complimentary Meal Program will remain in effect. Meals will be delivered starting Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 and continue through remote learning (or as the USDA Complimentary Meal Program allows).

If a family has not signed up to receive delivered meals during remote learning, they can visit the District Food Service page to find out how to sign up.