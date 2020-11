These sweet & salty apple nachos are the perfect easy snack for fall!

Here's what you need:

- 2 apples

- 1/2 cup melted white chocolate

- 1/3 cup caramel, warmed

- 1/2 cup chopped pretzels

- 1 Heath bar, chopped

Slice the apples thinly and spread across plate. Cover with toppings of choice and enjoy!