The EndZone — Week 7 (Nov. 6)

The high school football regular season is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from around the state as teams wrapped up their regular seasons.

Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0

Amery 28, Prescott 12

Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17

Ashland 29, Mosinee 26

Badger 27, Burlington 20

Baraboo 38, Portage 0

Belmont 60, Luck 6

Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22

Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14

Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0

Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7

Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8

Colby 44, Abbotsford 6

Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0

Darlington 50, Platteville 13

Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12

Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20

Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3

Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT

Grafton 45, Watertown 23

Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7

Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16

Highland 41, Hillsboro 14

Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16

Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12

Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14

Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41

Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14

Lakeland 8, Antigo 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14

Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20

Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21

Marshall 14, Waterloo 2

Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16

Medford Area 24, Rhinelander 7

Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21

Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20

Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14

New London 35, Little Chute 0

Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0

Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26

Northwestern 35, Cameron 0

Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16

Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21

Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14

Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT

Racine St. Catherine's 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0

Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14

Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29

St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0

Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14

Valders 49, Roncalli 22

Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0

Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14

West Bend East 31, Slinger 0

West De Pere 20, Shawano 12

Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0

Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27

Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0

Xavier 43, Seymour 20