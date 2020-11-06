The EndZone — Week 7 (Nov. 6)
The high school football regular season is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from around the state as teams wrapped up their regular seasons.
Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0
Amery 28, Prescott 12
Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17
Ashland 29, Mosinee 26
Badger 27, Burlington 20
Baraboo 38, Portage 0
Belmont 60, Luck 6
Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22
Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14
Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0
Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7
Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8
Colby 44, Abbotsford 6
Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0
Darlington 50, Platteville 13
Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12
Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3
Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT
Grafton 45, Watertown 23
Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7
Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16
Highland 41, Hillsboro 14
Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16
Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12
Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14
Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41
Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14
Lakeland 8, Antigo 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14
Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20
Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21
Marshall 14, Waterloo 2
Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16
Medford Area 24, Rhinelander 7
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21
Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20
Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14
New London 35, Little Chute 0
Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0
Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26
Northwestern 35, Cameron 0
Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21
Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14
Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT
Racine St. Catherine's 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0
Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14
Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29
St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14
Valders 49, Roncalli 22
Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0
Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14
West Bend East 31, Slinger 0
West De Pere 20, Shawano 12
Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0
Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27
Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0
Xavier 43, Seymour 20