U.S. Surgeon General tours UW Oshkosh rapid test site

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- The U.S. Surgeon General got to see one of the UW system's new COVID-19 surge testing sites.

It's on the campus of UW-Oshkosh and testing will start there Monday.

Sites like it will use rapid tests that give results in about 15 minutes.

"The more asymptomatic individuals we can identify and the sooner we identify them, the more we can keep families and communities safe and open," Jerome Adams told WBAY.

There will also be a rapid test site at UW-Madison, but it still has not been determined when it will open.