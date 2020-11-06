UK spending watchdog sounds alarm over EU trade disruption

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s spending watchdog warned Friday that there is likely to be “significant disruption” to trade with the European Union at the start of next year even if a trade deal between the two sides is agreed in time. The National Audit Office said crucial IT systems and transit areas for trucks are not ready to deal with the upcoming change. Though the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it is in a transition period that sees it remain within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year. A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but other impediments would exist.