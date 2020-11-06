Weston High School switches to virtual instruction

CAZENOVIA (WKOW) -- Weston High School will switch to virtual instruction for one week because of several new cases of COVID-19.

In a letter posted to the Weston School District's website, district administrator Gary Syftestad says the Sauk County Health Department notified the district of five new COVID-19 cases among students/staff. There are also four close contact exposures requiring quarantine.

The high school will have virtual classes from November 9-13.

Classes for grades 4k-8th will remain in-person.