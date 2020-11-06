Wisconsin officials offer water quality standards for PFAS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have put together groundwater quality standards for a dozen man-made chemicals known as PFAS. The Department of Natural Resources asked the Department of Health Services last year to recommend limits on 40 substances as the starting point for an administrative rule establishing restrictions. The DHS announced Friday that it has put together recommendations for 22 substances, including 12 PFAS chemicals and six pesticides. The agency didn’t recommend standards for 18 other substances due to limited information on them.