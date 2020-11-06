Wisconsin Union to make to-go Thanksgiving meals

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Union at UW-Madison announced it will be making affordable Thanksgiving meals to-go for students and families.

You can buy menu items a-la-carte or as a personal size or family meal.

The meals will be cooked, chilled and packed in reheatable containers.

Individual meals start at $14 a person or $145 for a family of six. Student meals are $10.

You also have the option to buy a meal for a UW student in need.

To find out what's on the menu or purchase meals, visit the Wisconsin Union's website.