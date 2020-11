MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's hockey team is pre-season ranked number one in the country heading into the 2020-2021 season.

Wisconsin will go for its ninth WCHA regular-season title. Here is their season schedule:

Nov. 27 at Ohio State

Nov. 28 at Ohio State

Dec. 4 at Minnesota

Dec. 5 at Minnesota

Dec. 11 vs Minnesota Duluth

Dec. 12 vs Minnesota Duluth

Dec. 18 vs Ohio State

Dec. 19 vs Ohio State