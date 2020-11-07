AP VoteCast: How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House victory was powered by a broad and racially diverse coalition of voters driven to the polls by fierce opposition to President Donald Trump and anxiety over a surging, deadly pandemic. Both nationwide and in key battleground states across the Midwest and Sun Belt, the Democrat dominated with voters worried about the coronavirus and hungry for the federal government to do more to contain its spread. That’s according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide. Biden’s coalition included college graduates, women, urban and suburban voters, young people and Black Americans.