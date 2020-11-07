Badgers football team reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, begins ‘limited on-field conditioning’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Athletics provided an update on the Badger football team Saturday morning, saying one student-athlete and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past four days.

The UW-Madison team took part in "limited on-field conditioning" Friday afternoon. A news release from the university said they wore masks and remained physically distanced at all times. They plan to hold another conditioning session Saturday.

Over the last four days of testing, one student-athlete and one staff member have recorded positive tests for COVID-19. The football program currently has 14 active COVID-19 cases, nine student-athletes and five staff members. Five of those positive results have come in the last seven days. UW Athletics will continue to monitor the testing results closely to determine the football program’s activities moving forward. The football team continues to hold all team and position-specific meetings virtually. In addition, the football program has secured additional locker room space adjacent to its regular locker room in the basement of the McClain Center in order to allow for opportunity to remain physically distant when in the facility. Wisconsin Athletics

The Badger football team paused its activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled games at Nebraska on Oct. 31 and home vs. Purdue on Nov. 7 were canceled.

Another team update is expected Monday.