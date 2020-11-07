Beautiful weather continues: warm, sunny & breezy

MADISON (WKOW) - High temperatures in Madison reached above or tied records the past couple of days. Highs will get close to record values this weekend, likely under record values but still well-above average.

Highs near 70 degrees are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Southerly winds continue, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. Values increase mid-morning.

Gusts up to 25 mph are likely, with some of the highest values this evening.

Southerly wind and sunshine will help us reach very warm temps for November. A few clouds in the sky to start the day, eventually full sunshine through the afternoon is expected until sunset.

Dry weather continues through late Monday. Rain chances are introduced Monday night into Tuesday, with scattered showers possible.

Cooler weather also starts to move in for the start of the work week. Another high of 70 degrees is forecasted for Monday, with a gradual decrease in temperatures after.

Highs will near the average, mid-40s, for the second half of the work week.