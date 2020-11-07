UPDATE: Beloit teenager found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say Talayah has been found safe.

********

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a girl who went missing Saturday afternoon in Beloit.

According to Beloit police, Talayah A. Simpson, 13, was last seen leaving 359 W. Grand Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday.

She had a paper bag with her and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Talayah is 5'4" and weighs 100 pounds. She has long braids.

If you see Talayah, you're asked to call 911 right away. If you have any information to share, contact officials at 608-757-2244.