Better Business Bureau warns of fake clinical trials

(WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a new health scam.

The BBB said scammers are sending out messages to promote fake clinical trials. The scammer claims the study pays near 1,000 dollars and encourages consumers to click on a link to participate.

However, the BBB said one the link is activated, malware downloads to the device that's being used. Scammers use the malware to access personal information like usernames, passwords or banking information.

The BBB said real medical researchers would never ask for personal information.