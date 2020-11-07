Bicyclist hit by car in Dane County

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A bicyclist is hurt after being hit by a car in the town of Cottage Grove Saturday morning.

Dane County Sheriff's Office, along with Deer-Grove Fire and EMS, responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say it happened in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in the Town of Cottage Grove.

According to officials, Trevor J. Scharnke, of Marshall, was traveling southbound on Ridge Road when he turned into a private driveway.

The biker was headed north and the two collided.

Deputies cited Scharnke for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Christopher T. Endres, the cyclist, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.