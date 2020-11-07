Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the Saturday morning projection that Joe Biden will become the 46th president, people flocked to the Capitol Square.

For supporters of the former vice president, it was a celebration.

"I'm just really excited," UW-Madison student Jenny Williams said. "Go Biden. Go Kamala."

"There were definitely happy tears in my household for about an hour after it was called," Dianne Hesselbein, a state representative from Middleton, said. "I'm so excited for Joe Biden. He's going to be a wonderful president for all of us."

But not everyone at the Capitol was celebrating the results of the election.

A group of Donald Trump supporters gathered to protest.

Like at a similar rally Friday, they spread, without any proof, the widely dismissed claim there was voter fraud.

Trump supporter Michelle Sackmaster said she is waiting for state election officials to certify vote totals later this month before she accepts any result as final.

27 News asked her if she would accept Joe Biden winning the presidency if election officials certify he received more votes.

"Absolutely not," she said.

Williams said she recognizes the Trump campaign has the right to ask for recounts, as they've indicated they will do in Wisconsin.

"I'm sure Democrats would want Biden to recount any states, so that's within their rights," she said. "But Biden's ahead by so much in the projections, even if there was a mistake, it couldn't be that big. I'm not worried."

Other Biden supporters shared Williams' focus on the future and what Biden will be able to do once he is sworn in.

"We are going in the right direction, but there's still so much work to do," Glenda Industrious said. "There's still a lot of structures that need to be broken down and reformed so that everyone can be a part of the progression of this country."

Alan Robinson said he thinks there are deeper divisions that need to heal before other change can happen.

"The first thing we need to do is unify our country," he said. "We cannot overlook the fact that almost 70 million of our countrymen and women voted for Donald Trump. They have a perspective that we need to listen to."

Williams said she believes Biden will do that once in office.

"I know he's going to work across the aisle and actually get things done," she said.

Awais Khaleel said though he came to the Capitol to celebrate Biden's win, he was even happier to see record voter turnout across the country.

"We should all be proud that more of us participated in the democratic process this year."

The day was mostly peaceful, but a crew from 27 News saw Capitol police detain one man after he threw punches in the pro-Biden crowd.