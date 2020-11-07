Big changes next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Enjoy the 70s for the next two days because a large system will drop temperatures back to reality.

Sunday



Temperatures will remain very warm with highs back to right around 70. Winds will stay fairly breezy out of the SW at 10-20 mph.



Next week



Monday looks like our last warm day around 70 before big changes move in with a low-pressure center.

That system moves in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Widespread rain is likely with accumulations aroung an inch for most places. A few sots in Western WI could get closer to 2 inches.



Temperatures on Wednesday will drop into the low 40s behind the front.