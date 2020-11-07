Car catches fire after rear ending semi north of Deforest

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Both Wisconsin State Patrol and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a SUV rear ending a semi Saturday afternoon that left the car engulfed in flames.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office took the 911 call at 1:07 p.m. about a SUV rear ending a semi on WIS HWY 22 just north of DeForest.

Both state troopers and deputies were sent to the accident, as were fire and EMS.

State Patrol says the driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

This crash is still under investigation.