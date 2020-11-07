Celebrations erupt in downtown Madison after Biden is projected winner
MADISON (WKOW) -- Shortly after Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning, supporters gathered in downtown Madison.
The celebration took place outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, with people holding signs on the sidewalk, dancing on cars and honking horns.
President Donald Trump has not conceded. He promised unspecified legal challenges.
WATCH FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO, HERE.