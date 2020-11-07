Flipping the switch on the holidays!

MADISON (WKOW) -- It may still feel like fall, but it's all about the holidays at Olin Park now.

Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier flipped the switch at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights display on Saturday evening.

The lights will be on starting at 4:30 p.m. every night through January 3.

Donations support the UW Health Burn Center and other local community organizations.

"This is a great Madison tradition. This is the 32nd year. And it's something that's safe for everybody to do. The tradition will go on just as it always has. It's a drive thru event. So we're already welcoming in cars," said Kelly Slack, a coordinator of the event.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Fantasy in Lights display.