Guatemala searches, Eta regains storm status, heads to Cuba

PURULHA, Guatemala (AP) — Searchers in Guatemala were digging through mud and debris looking for an estimated 100 people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, as Eta regained tropical storm strength and churned toward Cuba. Eta became a tropical storm again on Saturday as it moved over the Caribbean Sea and the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watches for the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida and the Florida Keys. Back in Central America, which Eta reached as a mighty Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains.