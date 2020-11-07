Japan emperor’s brother proclaimed 1st in line to throne

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, has been formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in Sunday’s palace ritual that has been postponed for seven month and scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for the 54-year-old crown prince, better known as Prince Akishino, concludes a series of imperial succession rituals that began last year when Naruhito succeeded the throne after their 86-year-old father abdicated. The event also paves the way for the government to start discussing ways to tackle the shortage of heirs under the current male-only succession rule. Fumihito, one of the outspoken members of the imperial family, has said he believed royal duties can be shared equally regardless of gender.