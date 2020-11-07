Madison absentee vote strategy led for smooth election night

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 5 days of counting ballots we finally have the results of this drawn out election.

But in Madison, even with a record number of absentee ballots, results came in very quickly.

For the past week, political headlines were dominated by the wait for election results.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl says even though we didn't have to wait, you can still trust the results that came out of Madison.

"The goal wasn't necessarily let's do this faster than other municipalities, our goal was transparency," she said.

They counted more than a hundred thousand mail in votes while handling in person voting on Tuesday at polling locations.

Witzel-Behl says that showed everyone the process out in the open.

"That's why we count absentees at the polling location, rather than using the central count method, our main goal with that is transparency, it just happens to also be efficient," she said.

In Milwaukee, votes were counted in a centralized location where results came in much later leading Wisconsin to be called on Wednesday by a margin of around 20 thousand votes.

"Your absentee ballot was processed at your polling place by people in your own neighborhood," she said. "It's just 39 or 40 just a few dozen municipalities in Wisconsin that use the central count process."

The other major benefit was the army of poll workers at their disposal to count a record number of absentee ballots.

"That was the key difference for us on election day, if we didn't have as many election officials and we didn't have as much space as we did, it would have been a really late night," Witzel-Behl said.

It is expected that there will be a recount in Wisconsin, the county clerks will be in charge of that.

However, Witzel Behl says they will be on hand to help out with that process in Dane County.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says they expect to live stream it.