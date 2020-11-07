Shots fired during large gathering in Dane County hotel parking lot

BLOOMING GROVE (WKOW) -- Dane County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the parking lot of the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove.

Law enforcement officers say they were responding to a large gathering in the hotel's parking lot at 3510 Millpond Road just before 3 a.m. While they were on their way, they learned shots had been fired there and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking.

Deputies say they found about 30 shell casings in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.