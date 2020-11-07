WIAA girls volleyball state tournament results

(WKOW)- The WIAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament took place on Saturday at four different locations.

In Division 1, #4 Sauk Prairie fell to #1 Hamilton in the semifinals 25-13, 25-11, 25-23.

In Division 2, #3 Lakeside Lutheran defeated #2 Platteville in the semifinals 25-10, 25-11, 25-10. Lakeside Lutheran then took on #1 Luxemburg-Casco In the championship game. Luxemburg-Casco won the state championship 25-22, 25-21, 25-17.

In Division 3, #2 Waterloo defeated #3 Fall Creak in the semifinals 25-17, 25-17, 25-22. Waterloo then took on #1 Howards Grove in the championship game. Howards Grove won the state championship 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11.