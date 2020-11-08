A couple more days of dry, warm weather

MADISON (WKOW) - Well-above average temperatures have been felt across southern Wisconsin for the last five days.

The trend will continue for the start of the week.

Highs in the low 70s are expected through Monday.

More moisture is in the low and mid-levels of the atmosphere today, resulting in periods of clouds and sunshine.

Clouds increase throughout the afternoon.

A southerly breeze remains in place, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph expected.

After a dry streak with no appreciable rain totals for 15 days, it will soon come to an end. Monday overnight into Tuesday, showers are possible with scattered shower chances continuing through the day.

High temperatures will take a dip to the low 60s Tuesday. Highs eventually return to seasonal conditions on Wednesday and for the rest of the week with values in the low-to-mid 40s, low 50s.