BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards

The South Korean pop group BTS has won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con. The show honoring the best in global music aired Sunday on the network with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted. Best video went to DJ Khaled for “’Popstar.” Eddie Van Halen, who died last month, was also remembered in a tribute featuring Tom Morello and St. Vincent.