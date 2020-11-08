Egyptians wrap up 2nd stage of parliamentary vote

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has wrapped up voting in the second and final stage of the country’s parliamentary elections. The elections are almost certain to produce a lower chamber packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. The two-day vote took place in 13 of Egypt’s 27 provinces — including Cairo. More than 31 million people are eligible to cast their ballots in this stage. Only around nine million people, or 28% of eligible voters, cast their ballots in the first stage last month. The election comes as the Arab world’s most populous country faces a slight increase in coronavirus cases, with authorities warning that a second wave of the pandemic lies ahead.