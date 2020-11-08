Family, community celebrate Mt. Horeb woman’s 101st birthday

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- A Mt. Horeb woman is turning 101-years-old and her family took advantage of the nice weather Sunday to celebrate outside.

While Deloris Witte's kids, grandkids, and great grandkids all celebrated out on her lawn, people from all over the neighborhood drove by to honk and wave, and wish her well on her special day.

Her daughter said it was a great way to honor her incredible milestone.

"We were able to do something really big last year, all of her nieces and nephews from several states came and we had a great party with a catered dinner, but COVID made it quite different this year. So we're trying to be as COVID-friendly as we can. And the weather cooperated beautifully," said Barb Johnson.

Johnson says Deloris devoted her life to her family, which is why everyone was so happy to celebrate the birthday today.